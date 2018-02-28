Blues rock band back on island

Transclyde Music presents the Lewis Hamilton Band, with support from Bute’s James Macaulay, live at Craigmore Bowling Club, on March 10. Doors 7.15pm.

The Lewis Hamilton Band performs mostly original Blues/Rock/Americana music, combining melodic and powerful vocals with a rock solid rhythm section and virtuoso heart-felt lead guitar.

Tickets £10 on sale at Macqueen Butchers, Bishop Street, 01700502067; Musiker Cafe, High Street, 01700502287; and The Kettledrum Cafe, 01700502342.

Go to www.transclydemusic.co.uk for more information.