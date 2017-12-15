Bin collections festive date changes

There are changes to rubbish and recycling collection dates over the Christmas and New Year period on Bute, with some bin collections being made earlier than scheduled.

Green bin collections due on Monday, December 25 will now be collected on Saturday, December 23.

Green bin collections due on Monday, January 1 will now be collected on Saturday, December 30.

There will be no recycling collections carried out by Fyne Futures on December 25/26 or January 1/2. The next collection date for homes due recycling collections on these dates will be the next scheduled recycling collection date.

Westlands recycling and civic amenity site will be closed on December 25/26 and January 1/2.