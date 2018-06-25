Bike ride to support families hit by disease

A new 25 miles charity bike ride is coming to Bute in August, to raise funds for the Scottish Huntington’s Association (SHA).

The charity, the only one in the country supporting families living with the degenerative neurological condition Huntington’s disease (HD), is organising a fundraising 25-mile circular of the island starting and finishing in Rothesay. The tour will head north from Rothesay through Port Bannatyne and cross the island to the scenic west coast, with its views down to Arran and beyond. From there, cyclists will head south to Kingarth before picking up the east coast road for the journey back to Rothesay.

Money raised will be used to support HD families through SHA’s national network of specialists; a world leading youth support team and its financial wellbeing service. It is estimated there are around 1100 people living with HD in Scotland and up to 6000 potentially at risk.

The cycle takes place on Saturday, August 25, route notes and the services of a guide will be provided.

Call or email Dougie.peddie@hdscotland.org 0141 848 0308, or register at https://hdscotland.org/bike-aboot-bute/