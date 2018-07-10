Bike club reaches new heights in the Alps

The Bute Wheelers cycling group recently enjoyed a week of taking on some of the toughest sections of the Tour De France in the Alps.

Twelve riders and some of their friends spent a week at the end of May holidaying in The French Alps, riding up the mountains around Morzine.

In total they climbed over 294,500 ft, which is equivalent more than 10 Mount Everests!

Many of the climbs have featured in the Tour de France such as Avoriaz, Col de Joux Plane and Col De Ramaz. The average height of each climb was 3,000ft – higher than a Scottish Munro.

Club secretary Victoria O’Reilly said: “A great time was had by all and plans will definitely be made for next year. Hopefully the legs will have recovered by then!

“We had our AGM in January and we were talking about this last year. It had been on our minds for quite a while. So this year we got it all organised.

“When we went cycling it was tough. But we had a good time as well at night. We had our down time.

“We enjoyed some cheese and wine. We were not partying hard or anything though!

“The accommodation we were staying in had a hot tub, which was great after a long tiring cycle climbing up those mountains. It was nice to rest our weary legs.

“Pretty much all the hills we climbed have featured in the Tour De France at some point over the years.

“The view from them were amazing. You just felt so high up and could see for miles and miles.”

Established in 1995, the club currently has 30 members ranging in age from 16 to 60.

Victoria explained more about what the club does. She said: “We meet up for social rides. It depends on who is around, and the weather.

“We also organise the Bute Triathlon up at the swimming pool – swimming, cycling, running. And in September we hold the Rothesay Cycling Festival, a weekend of races.

“One of our members, Murray Doyle, competes in time trials across the country and I have been competing in different triathlons also.”