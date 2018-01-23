Backing for rural mental health project

Highlands and Islands Labour MSPs, Rhoda Grant and David Stewart, are backing the ‘Well Connected Communities’ project from mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland and the National Rural Mental Health Forum.

The project team will engage with five identified areas, including Argyll and Bute, to explore the potential for a community development approach to enhance harder-to-reach people’s mental wellbeing in fragile rural communities, enabling their engagement in meaningful economic activity.

Rhoda Grant MSP

It will run in Argyll and Bute for a period of four months initially.

Commenting, Rhoda Grant MSP, said: “Accessing services to tackle mental health is very much needed in all areas but it is often extremely difficult to access such services in our more rural areas.

“In rural areas people often work or live in isolation and this can prove to be very lonely for someone with mental health issues.

“Any support for people in this situation is greatly needed and welcomed.”

David Stewart MSP, said: “Mental health issues affect many people, from all walks of life.

“Encouraging dialogue on this is essential, particularly in rural and remote areas. I fully support this project and hope it goes from strength to strength.”