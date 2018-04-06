Award-winning pair have the write stuff

Bute-based writers Anne Charnock and Nina Allan both picked up awards at the British Science Fiction Awards last weekend.

The pair made up half of the nominations in the best novel category, which Nina won for her book ‘Rift’. While Anne wasn’t left disappointed as she picked up the award for best short fiction for ‘The Enclave’.

The pair, who both moved to the island from England in the past year, were up against American writers Mohsin Hamid and Ann Leckie in the best novel category.

Nina was delighted that both she and her friend were winners at the awards, part of the Easter Science Fiction Convention, otherwise known as Eastercon, in Harrogate.

She said: “It was fantastic. A really great evening. We are both really happy and really glad that we both came away with an award.

“We had a lovely time. We were there with friends and had a good couple of drams to celebrate.

“It was a great occasion and a great weekend all round.

“We felt it was the best possible outcome. We both felt great that we both won.

“It’s obviously great to win an award because it does make more people aware of you as a writer and the book itself.

“It’s a great thing. It gives the book that extra push and as a writer you are never going to say no to that.”

Despite also being up for best novel, Anne believes her friend was the right winner.

She said: “It was fantastic. Especially as I went up first to get my award. So when Nina got best novel it was great that we both won. I think the ‘Rift’ is a very special piece of work and a really deserved winner.

“It was a special night as it’s the 60th year of the British Science Fiction Association. So it was such an honour to be there, and to win.

“What’s great about these conventions is it give you a chance to catch up with other authors we don’t see very often. Although it’s competitive, we like to see our friends do well. It’s a very supportive environment in the science fiction world.

“It was also a great opportunity to meet reviewers and bloggers the whole weekend.”