Award for Bute volunteer John

A local volunteer has been recognised at the Argyll and Bute Annual Volunteer Awards for his vital contribution to a gardening project.

John Innes won the ‘regional hero for Cowal and Bute’ category in the awards, held last Friday at Helensburgh Parish Hall. He was recognised for the work he has contributed towards building the Chapel Hill accessible raised bed community garden in Rothesay. As part of the Incredible Edible Bute group, John has donated a great deal of his time and physical effort towards the project, lending his expertise to the structural building.

He was nominated for this award by Ronnie Armstrong, lead horticulturalist for Incredible Edible’s sister group Bute Produce. Ronnie said: “John is a vital part of the team who brought his skills to the construction of the Chapel Hill site. He became teacher to others working with him, and was happy to support others in developing their own abilities.

“He has been very focused and enthusiastic throughout the project and we are proud to have him on the team.”

The awards are held to celebrate volunteers who are often the unsung heroes in their community. This year there were over 100 nominations from across Argyll and Bute.

Samantha Stubbs of award organisers Argyll & Bute Third Sector Interface, said: “These awards are given to those people who are the lifeblood of their communities, those who build community capacity and cohesion through their actions and often think absolutely nothing of it.”

John continues to be involved in the Incredible Edible Bute group, acting as part of the steering group and volunteering in fortnightly work parties.

The group is currently developing phases two and three of the Chapel Hill site and welcomes anyone wanting to join in with maintaining the beds.

The group meets fortnightly to tend the beds at Chapel Hill and Battery Place, and is next expected on site this Sunday. If you would like to get involved call 01700 503181 or drop by on Sunday. Alternatively, follow them on Facebook: @IncredibleEdibleBute.