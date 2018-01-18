Author books major deal

An author from Rothesay is hopeful of a bright future in writing after re-releasing one of his books with the publishing firm behind Ian Rankin.

Described by the Metro as “the British version of Daniel Woodrell”, Barry Gornell (53) has re-released ‘The Wrong Child’ in the UK and Australia with Orion Books. He had previously released it through Freight Books in Glasgow which closed last year.

The Wrong Child by Barry Gornell

Although the book by book deal hasn’t seen him give up his bar job at The Struan, Barry is hopeful of a big 2018.

He said: “It’s like when an up and coming band on a small label is discovered by a major label. Orion liked the book and wanted to release it, to get a larger readership.

“It’s good to have that kind of industry belief behind you. They are serious players so it’s nice to have that kind of reinforcement so to speak.

“I think things are going to happen this year. Global world sales is the hope.

“I don’t make any money from it yet but I have been writing for 20 odd years.

“It’s always been something I have taken seriously.”

Barry, who has also written for River City in the past, is proud of ‘The Wrong Child’.

He said:“It’s a difficult read because of its dark and serious subject matter, the death of children. But it’s hopeful also.

“I just want as many people to read it as possible as I think it’s worthwhile. I’m very proud of this book. And the last one and the next one.

“I’m currently 70,000 words into the next book (The Ghost of David). I think it’s going to finish at about 90,000.

“I’m working hard. It’s a supernatural thriller. It feels like it could be part of a possible trilogy.”