The Bute Astronomical Society’s second meeting of the season is planned for Monday, October 8. 7.30pm at St Pauls Hall, Deanhood Place, Rothesay.

Included on the agenda are the interesting subjects of ‘UFO over Kingarth’ and ‘Skies over Bute’. The evening will conclude with ‘Easter Island an Extra-Ordinary Journey’, presented by one of the society’s members who visited the Pacific island recently.

Admittance is free and all are welcome.