Art exhibition inspired by Bute

One of Scotland’s most popular artists will unveil a new collection of paintings inspired by Bute at a Rothesay art gallery this weekend.

John Lowrie Morrison OBE, known as “Jolomo”, will open his latest exhibition, Isle of Bute - Springlight, at The Castle Gallery on Saturday.

He has visited many times to paint and continues to be inspired by the island’s special light – and its beech hedges.

John said: “Bute is a very beautiful island. Everywhere has its own peculiar light, and Bute has a wonderful magical light, especially on the west side of the island with the amazing backdrop of the Arran Alps. Who would want to paint anything else?

“For this show, I have painting the fantastic beech hedges which seem to be everywhere on Bute, especially in the west of the island. The dead beech leaves are a burnt orange colour, which I see as a much more heightened orange, with my expressionist eye. I’ve been painting beech hedges since the late 1960s when I first saw them in Ayrshire, although there weren’t as many there as there are on Bute!

“I have been exhibiting at the Castle Gallery since it opened. I enjoy exhibiting in small galleries as well as in the big London galleries.”