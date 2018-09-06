Armed Forces Covenant fund open

The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust Local Grants and Digital Development programme will be open for applications until September 30.

In line with the guidance for applicants, if you would like feedback on your application first, you can send it to the Argyll and Bute Local Covenant Partnership for consideration at its next meeting on September 14. The Local Grants and Digital Development programme makes grants of up to £20,000 to local projects that support community integration or local delivery of services.

There are a number of strands within the programme that projects can apply to.

Community Integration projects should create strong local links between the Armed Forces and civilian communities. Effective projects will demonstrate how improving attitudes and understanding will benefit both communities.

Local projects offering financial advice, housing, mental and physical health, employability or social support for serving armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families can apply to the Delivery of Local Services fund. Projects must be well connected, both to their beneficiaries and to other relevant organisations, and be able to demonstrate how the services they provide will be well-publicised, accessible and joined up.

The Digital Development programme offers training and bespoke support for organisations that have been successful in applying for a local grant to gain help in understanding social media, learning how to produce creative content and good practice in managing governance in the digital age.

Councillor Barbara Morgan, Argyll and Bute Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “This is a fantastic fund that has, in the past, supported a really interesting variety of projects across Argyll and Bute. What they have in common is the benefits they bring to serving armed forces personnel and their families, local communities and veterans. We look forward to seeing what projects come forward in the next round of applications.”

To find out more about the fund go to http://bit.ly/2NBSw3X. If you would like feedback on your application, email it to shona.barton@argyll-bute.gov.uk by September 13.