Argyll & Bute remembrance booklet to be published

Councillors have approved plans for a new booklet to show how Argyll and Bute remembered those who lost their lives in World War I.

‘How Argyll and Bute Remembered’ is a commemorative publication which illustrates several events staged in the area from 2014 to 2018, marking the centenary of the war. The booklet is now set to be made available to the public shortly.

A report by executive director of customer services Douglas Hendry said: “The commemorative activities leave a legacy of updated archive and learning material, enhanced and improved memorial infrastructure and strong community partnerships. The booklet cannot capture all the activity that has taken place during the centenary period or indeed the contributions made by so many but it seeks to provide a sense of how Argyll and Bute remembered and capture that in one place.”

The report adds that publication of the booklet could be contained within the council’s existing budget.

Mr Hendry added: “The Argyll and Bute Remembers booklet seeks to capture the various events undertaken to mark the centenary of World War 1 and the contribution made by the people of Argyll and Bute within a single source.

“It acknowledges and values the time and effort that the residents of Argyll and Bute have contributed to commemorate the sacrifices of their forebears and to leave a legacy for future generations.”

Lomond North Councillor Barbara Morgan, armed forces champion for the council, said: “I think it’s an excellent idea. It will show how the whole of Argyll and Bute pulled together in all the different areas and showed respect for those who went before us.

“It is definitely very important. People wanted to remember those who died in battle.”