Argyll & Bute Council’s World War One group finishes

It was the end of an era at Kilmory recently when members of the World War One Commemorative Steering Group gathered for their last ever meeting recently.

The group was established five years ago to actively engage with people of all ages, and support a programme of commemorative events including a Beating the Retreat service in Campbeltown in 2015. The first of these major events was a parade and drum head service in Oban in 2014. This was followed by a Beating the Retreat service in Campbeltown in 2015; a Battle of Jutland commemoration in Helensburgh in 2016; A Call to Arms week-long exhibition by Live Argyll in Dunoon in 2017; and the commemoration of the SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto on Islay in 2018.

A large number of additional events and exhibitions were also organised by local groups and organisations, and Argyll and Bute’s school pupils were actively involved in their own individual projects.

These commemorations culminated with the publication of a booklet by Argyll and Bute Council which captures the wide range of events that were held in the area to mark the centenary of World War One, and acknowledges the commitment and dedication shown by local communities to mark the anniversary.

Costing £5, ‘How Argyll and Bute Remembered’ is available from the council by calling 01546 605522 and asking to be put through to governance and law.

Lomond North Councillor Barbara Morgan, armed forces champion for the council, said when the idea was first mooted: “I think it’s an excellent idea. It will show how the whole of Argyll and Bute pulled together in all the different areas and showed respect for those who went before us.

“It is definitely very important. People wanted to remember those who died in battle.”

Douglas Hendry, executive director of customer services, added: “The Argyll and Bute Remembers booklet seeks to capture the various events undertaken to mark the centenary of World War 1 and the contribution made by the people of Argyll and Bute within a single source.

“It acknowledges and values the time and effort that the residents of Argyll and Bute have contributed to commemorate the sacrifices of their forebears and to leave a legacy for future generations.”

To view the booklet, visit: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/sites/default/files/argyll_and_bute_remembers_.pdf.