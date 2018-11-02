Argyll and Bute youngsters asked to have their say on local decisions

Young people from across Argyll and Bute will be given the opportunity to have their say on how the area is run, when they meet with some of the area’s key decision makers next week.

‘The Big Conversation’ is being organised by Argyll and Bute Council’s Youth Services Team, and will provide a platform for young people to talk to the Council Leader; members of the Scottish Youth Parliament; and community planning representatives, including Skills Development Scotland and the police.

The event is part of the Scottish Government’s Year of Young People, and will enable young people aged between 11 and 25 to express themselves and voice their opinions, particularly those who are too young to vote.

The Big Listen will take place in the Marriage Rooms at Helensburgh and Lomond Civic Centre on Wednesday 7 November between 1pm and 3.30pm. The panel will be seated with lapel mics, whilst a roving mic will enable young people in the audience to ask their questions.

Buses have been arranged to transport young people from throughout Argyll and Bute, and a web link is available to for those who can’t make the event. The hashtag #TheBigConversation will be used on social media to enable people to follow what is happening.

Council Leader, Councillor Aileen Morton said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in what I expect will be an extremely enjoyable event.

“Young people make invaluable contributions to our communities so it’s vital that they are given the opportunity to have their say on issues that are important to them.

“The Big Conversation will enable the younger members of our community to speak out and feel empowered, whilst providing us with useful feedback on what matters most to them.”

If you would like to attend the event, or would like information on how to join remotely, email: roanna.clark@argyll-bute.gov.uk