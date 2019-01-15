Argyll and Bute sees the biggest increase in parking profits

Argyll and Bute Council saw the biggest increase in net income from parking in Scotland – up from £69,000 to £274,000 between 2013/14 and 2017/18 – a whopping 263 per cent increase.

Councils in Scotland have ramped up their income from motorists, as a new investigation by Confused.com revealed in its findings with a UK interactive map last week.

However, it seems councils in Scotland are cutting back on the amount of money they spend improving roads at the same time, as budgets for road services are cut by £31.7 million, leaving motorists confused about where the profits from parking is being spent.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, says: “Our interactive map reveals parking charges and fines have put millions of pounds into the pockets of councils in Scotland.

“While councils are justified in charging for parking and issuing fines for illegal parking, our research found many motorists are confused about why more isn’t done to improve roads, given the amount of money councils receive in fines. Poor road conditions is a major concern for drivers, with roads riddled with potholes and unclear markings, it’s no wonder drivers want councils to be putting more into making these better.”