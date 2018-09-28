Argyll and Bute residents thanked as deposit consultation ends

Argyll and Bute residents have been thanked for their contribution to the public consultation on a national deposit return as it closed last week.

Zero Waste Scotland took the conversation around the country gathering views from people across the country, including at Butefest. While Zero Waste Scotland’s webinar has been viewed 7000 times.

Under a deposit return scheme, customers pay a small deposit when they buy drinks in a bottle or a can, and then get the deposit back when they return the empty container for recycling.

The public consultation on a deposit return scheme for Scotland was officially opened by the Scottish Government on 27 June 2018.

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham, said: “A deposit return scheme in Scotland will create opportunities to further develop our recycling infrastructure in Scotland, create jobs and help tackle the problem of litter.

“There has been great interest in how the scheme will function and how it will benefit Scotland, and I’m looking forward to seeing the results of the consultation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who participated. Each and every view captured will help shape how the scheme will work for us.”

The consultation responses and data collected will now contribute to the decision-making surrounding a Scottish deposit return scheme.

Iain Gulland, chief executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We’d like to thank the people of Argyll and Bute for taking the time to share their views – this will greatly help us deliver the best possible deposit return scheme for drinks containers for Scotland, one which suits our specific requirements as a country. A Scottish deposit return scheme will boost our efforts to recycle more and prevent litter from polluting our landscape.

“Zero Waste Scotland has delivered a comprehensive programme of engagement with key stakeholders across the country, followed by a nationwide drive to gather views on the scheme from residents in every local authority in Scotland. We were determined that as many people as possible would have the chance to have their say.

“The large number of people that have engaged with the consultation shows the appetite in Scotland to live a more sustainable lifestyle and be more considerate of in how we dispose of things.”