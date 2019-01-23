Argyll and Bute MP welcomes UK Government’s EU settled status fee U-turn

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has welcomed the UK Government’s U-turn on their controversial Settled Status fee for EU citizens.

Just this week, Mr O’Hara (SNP) wrote to EU citizens in Argyll and Bute regarding the Prime Minister’s controversial Settled Status Scheme that had planned to charge EU citizens a £65 administration fee for their right to continue residence in the UK.

However, the UK Government has now dropped fees for EU citizens to apply for settled status.

Commenting, Mr O’Hara said: ”EU nationals should never have been asked to pay this fee in order to remain in their own homes and maintain the rights they already have – and it is welcome news that the UK Government has finally seen sense and dropped these appalling plans.

“EU citizens will always remain welcome in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland – they are valued members of our communities, our friends, neighbours and colleagues.

“Despite this news, we now need clarity on whether the unrealistic deadline for applications will also be scrapped.

“This entire process underlines exactly why Scotland needs the power to create a fairer immigration system.”

Applications to the Settled Scheme are due to open on 30 March 2019 with the deadline to apply set for 30 June 2021.