Argyll and Bute MP praises climate change campaigner

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara attended a special parliamentary reception to hear from Greta Thunberg, the Swedish 16-year old student climate campaigner who has set off a global movement of student action highlighting the urgent need to act on climate change.

Last week, politicians from all parties met with the teenager to discuss how to respond to the climate crisis.

Commenting after the reception, Mr O’Hara (SNP)said: “This parliamentary reception was the busiest I have ever seen, proving just how effective this campaign has been.

“Greta’s efforts in encouraging more action on climate change across the globe have been exemplary, dignified and effective. Thanks to her and the many young voices in our own communities, the climate crisis is now top of the agenda.

“Leaders of all countries, including in the UK, must listen to the voice of the next generation – it is their planet to inherit, after all - and play their part in tackling the climate crisis. It is a global issue that needs collective action internationally to succeed.

“Scotland has long been a leader in the fight against climate change. We will continue to play our part and urge other countries to do the same.”

Mr O’Hara added that Scotland has set out an ambitious approach to tackling climate change and urged the UK and other European countries to follow in Scotland’s footsteps.

He said that Scotland also continues to out-perform the UK in its low carbon transition, with emissions having almost halved since 1990. Adding that the Scottish Government aims to achieve net-zero emissions for all greenhouse gases as soon as possible.

Mr O’Hara said: “It is absolutely imperative that the UK follows in Scotland’s leading footsteps and plays its part in the fight against climate change. We must listen to those who are most likely to feel the impact of climate inaction, our younger generations and those who will come after them.”

The Scottish Government’s Climate Change Bill has been hailed as “a concrete application of the Paris Agreement” by Laurent Fabius, the architect of the Paris Agreement. The Bill contains the aim of Scotland being carbon neutral by 2050.