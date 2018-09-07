Argyll and Bute MP calls on youth groups to apply

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has called on youth groups and voluntary organisations to apply for The Young Start programme.

Run by the Big Lottery Fund Scotland for the Scottish Government, Young Start awards are granted to groups that help young people aged 8-24 to reach their full potential. Over the next three years, approximately £18m is available and local groups now have the opportunity to apply for grants between £10 and £100k.

He said: “This offers a fantastic opportunity for grassroots organisations within Argyll and Bute to benefit from additional funding.

“In this tough financial climate and when an increasing number of people are relying on Voluntary Organisations for support, these grants can offer a lifeline and can go towards enabling many local organisations, groups and local projects to continue the great work they do here in Argyll and Bute.”