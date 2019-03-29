Argyll and Bute MP calls for peace in Yemen

Brendan O’Hara MP last week joined activists at Westminster to demand support for the children of Yemen.

With recent reports of increased fighting in the Yemen, which cast doubt over the future of the peace process that only began in December 2018, the petition of more than 58,000 signatures calls for urgent action from the UK Government.

Mr O’Hara (SNP) said: “I am delighted to support Save the Children’s petition and I hope that it will encourage the Foreign Office and the UK Government to take urgent action to ensure a better future for the children of Yemen.

“Yemen is already the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world and with reports of increased fighting; the UK Government must turn their political promises into practical change by using their power at the UN Security Council to bring peace to this country.

“The slim window of opportunity to secure peace in Yemen is now. Following four years of conflict, civilians of Yemen continue to fight for survival.”

Save the Children is calling on the UK to put children in front and centre of its foreign, defence and aid policies, calling out allies when they commit atrocities against children, and implementing clear strategy to protect children and their families caught up in conflict.