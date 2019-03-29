Argyll and Bute MP at ovarian cancer event

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara showed his support for women with ovarian cancer at a special event held at Westminster last week.

MPs were given the chance to dress as ‘teal heroes’ to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer at an event organised hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ovarian Cancer, for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Teal is the colour for ovarian cancer awareness. Data from Target Ovarian Cancer shows just one in five women can name bloating as one of the key symptoms of the disease.

The symptoms of ovarian cancer are: Persistent bloating- not bloating that comes and goes; Feeling full or loss of appetite; Tummy pain; Needing to pee more often or more urgently.

Mr O’Hara (SNP) said: “Too many women die of ovarian cancer. We all have to act to ensure that more women know the symptoms to look out for, are diagnosed sooner and get the treatment they need.

“That’s why I was delighted to take part in this year’s Teal Hero event to support women with ovarian cancer and their families.”

Ovarian cancer can be devastating. Every year 7,300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK, and 4,100 women die from the disease.

Target Ovarian Cancer works to raise the profile of ovarian cancer, spread the word about the symptoms, and train GPs in early diagnosis.