Argyll and Bute Housing Association’s budget set

Argyll Community Housing Association's tenants' conference in 2018.
Argyll Community Housing Association's tenants' conference in 2018.

Argyll Community Housing Association’s (ACHA) Board has approved a multi- million pound budget for 2019/20.

Key aspects of the budget will see an investment of £15.8 million in the association’s stock of 5,100 homes. This is broken down into £9.6m of capital investment, £3.9m in reactive repairs and £1.7m of planned maintenance.

Following tenant consultation, the association is also committing a £1.5m investment over the next five years in external neighbourhood improvements. A repairs contingency of £300,000 has also been introduced as well as £100,000 to improve the Association’s letting standards.

The association’s board also approved £1m over the next four years for a new housing management IT system as a platform for improving services, efficiency and performance.

The budget also commits £4m to go alongside contributions from the Scottish Government and Argyll and Bute Council to deliver ACHA’s plans for 240 new build homes by 2021.

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s Chief Executive said: “This budget does three things, it invests in our existing housing stock, it identifies and funds priorities coming back from tenant consultation and through the new housing management system gives a modernising commitment to service improvement.

“It also gives a multi-million pound input to the local economy supporting jobs and communities the length and breadth of Argyll and Bute.”