Argyll and Bute Housing Association’s budget set

Argyll Community Housing Association’s (ACHA) Board has approved a multi- million pound budget for 2019/20.

Key aspects of the budget will see an investment of £15.8 million in the association’s stock of 5,100 homes. This is broken down into £9.6m of capital investment, £3.9m in reactive repairs and £1.7m of planned maintenance.

Following tenant consultation, the association is also committing a £1.5m investment over the next five years in external neighbourhood improvements. A repairs contingency of £300,000 has also been introduced as well as £100,000 to improve the Association’s letting standards.

The association’s board also approved £1m over the next four years for a new housing management IT system as a platform for improving services, efficiency and performance.

The budget also commits £4m to go alongside contributions from the Scottish Government and Argyll and Bute Council to deliver ACHA’s plans for 240 new build homes by 2021.

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s Chief Executive said: “This budget does three things, it invests in our existing housing stock, it identifies and funds priorities coming back from tenant consultation and through the new housing management system gives a modernising commitment to service improvement.

“It also gives a multi-million pound input to the local economy supporting jobs and communities the length and breadth of Argyll and Bute.”