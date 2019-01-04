Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Strategic plan consultation

The Integrated Joint Board of the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership has released its draft new three year Strategic Plan for consultation until February 11.

Stephen Whiston head of strategic planning and performance at NHS Highland said: “Through the summer of 2018 we conducted an extensive consultation and engagement exercise with the public and stakeholders to inform the new plan. We would like to thank everyone who got involved as this has greatly assisted us in the development of our new three year plan.

“The clear message that came back to us was to continue with our vision and objectives and increase the pace of change so that we become a health and wellbeing service for all our communities. This means we radically transform the way we provide health and social care focusing on prevention of ill health and anticipatory care as a truly person centred focused service.

“We are now at the stage of formally consulting on our next three year Strategic Plan before it is presented to the Integrated Joint Board for approval in March.

“This consultation will run until February 11 and we are asking for comments on our plan and its objectives.

“Electronic copies of our plan will shortly be available from our website or by emailing nhs.abhscp@nhs.net. Hard copies will also be available on request.

“At the same time we would be delighted to meet with local groups and organisations and if you would like representatives to come along to discuss our plans then please email us at nhs.abhscp@nhs.net.”