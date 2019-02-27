Argyll and Bute free nursery registration

Parents of children in Argyll and Bute who were born between March 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017, are being invited to register them for a free Early Learning and Childcare place next week.

Parents are invited to go along to their chosen nursery between Monday, March 4 and Friday, March 8 to pick up an information pack and complete the application. You will need to take your child’s birth certificate with you when you register.

For further information visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/early-years or call the Early Years Helpline on 01369 708503/708517.