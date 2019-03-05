Argyll and Bute diabetes survey now online

A survey has been developed to enable people in Argyll and Bute to give their views about diabetes, with a number of focus groups also due to take place in the coming weeks.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) was awarded £22,500 in October 2018 to investigate how to support people living with type 2 diabetes and to prevent more people from getting this condition.

This funding is part of a national healthy weight strategy launched by the Scottish Government in 2018. It is being used to investigate what people living in Argyll and Bute think needs to happen to reduce their risks of getting type 2 diabetes, and if they already have a diagnosis, what could be done to help them manage their symptoms better.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious long term health condition that is associated with many debilitating complications such as visual impairment, circulatory problems and amputations, heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. This causes a huge amount of pain and suffering to people and costs the NHS more than a billion pounds each year in Scotland, yet the risk of having type 2 diabetes can be reduced.

Alison McGrory, health improvement principal from Argyll and Bute HSCP, said: “My job is to enable the people of Argyll and Bute to lead healthy and well lives. Type 2 diabetes is on the rise in Scotland and although we all know a friend or family member with diabetes it is a very serious condition. I am delighted that we have been awarded this funding to work with people to develop appropriate services and support.”

Debbie Kirby, lead dietitian for Argyll and Bute HSCP, said: “Recent research has shown even stronger evidence that weight loss and weight maintenance can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

“For those already with type 2 diabetes, it means that working on their weight and being less inactive can delay and avoid complications.

“Excitingly, we now know in some cases, lifestyle changes can bring people into remission.

“In future people with type 2 and gestational diabetes will receive much more support to enable them to manage their condition, so it’s very important we learn from people about what type of support is needed and use this information in our planning.”

Go to – www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/VJQDKYM