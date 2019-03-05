Argyll and Bute Council’s Gaelic gathering a success

The second Argyll Gaelic Gathering took place at Corran Halls in Oban on Saturday (March 2).

More than 60 delegates enjoyed a packed full day, with a call to increase the pace of Gaelic language development delivered by keynote speaker John Swinney MSP, the Deputy First Minister.

The theme was picked up by policy and practice experts who included Shona MacLennan for Bòrd na Gàidhlig and Dr Gillian Munro for Ionad Chaluim Chille Ìle and Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.

The value of Gaelic to Scotland’s heritage and its economy was discussed by Ruairidh Graham from Historic Environment Scotland and Rachel MacKenzie from Highlands and Islands Enterprise. The importance of keeping Gaelic of continued appeal to young people was ably demonstrated by Dòmhnaill Morris of Spòrs Gàidhlig and Arthur Cormack from Feisan nan Ghaidheal, and not least by young advocates of the language themselves – musicians and broadcasters Kim Carnie and Iain Smith.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for Gaelic, said: “It was great to see academics, professionals, learners and ordinary members of the community get together to share our passion and commitment for increasing the use of Gaelic both in our communities and in the fields of tourism and heritage.

“Argyll and Bute Council was pleased to see the variety of good ideas and hope to build on them going forward.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “It was a pleasure to be invited to speak at the second Gaelic Gathering organised by Argyll and Bute Council. The area has a long and rich connection to the Gaelic language with growing demand from parents for more Gaelic Medium Education.

“I look forward to hearing the contributions from attendees and to working with Argyll and Bute Council to strengthen Gaelic in the area over the coming months.”

Holding a Gaelic Gathering every two years is part of the council’s Gaelic Language Plan 2018 – 2022, which was developed to get more people to learn and speak the language and make the most of the economic benefits that it brings.