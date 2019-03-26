Argyll and Bute Council: New IJB chair

An Argyll and Bute Council member is set to become the new chairman of the area’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) integration joint board from next week.

Councillor Kieron Green (Oban North and Lorn) will take up the post officially from Monday, April 1, succeeding Robin Creelman, to whom he has been vice-chairman for the last year.

Cllr Kieron Green.

He was previously chairman of the integration joint board (IJB) for a spell between 2016 and 2017, succeeding now MSP Maurice Corry in the post before handing over to Mr Creelman. He is due to serve as chairman until March 2021.

His vice-chair will be Sarah Compton-Bishop, nominated by NHS Highland, which operates the IJB with the council.

Ms Compton-Bishop has been widely involved in a number of community projects and volunteers with Isle of Jura Community Development Trust.

Argyll and Bute Council is also represented on the IJB by its leader, Councillor Aileen Morton, depute leader Gary Mulvaney, and Sandy Taylor, leader of the authority’s opposition SNP group.