Argyll and Bute charitable organisations share more than £74,000

More than £74,000 has been awarded to charitable organisations across Argyll and Bute by The Robertson Trust.

In the region’s largest award, Mid Argyll Youth Development Service was awarded £42,000.

Lesley Macdonald, Head of The Robertson Trust’s Giving Team, said: “This was a particularly busy round of funding for the team and we were pleased to see such a wide geographical split of awards. We’re anticipating another busy period ahead and would ask any potential applicants to please take note of our upcoming deadlines and ensure they are clear on our criteria, which is detailed on our website.”

Find full details of upcoming deadlines and funding criteria at www.therobertsontrust.org.uk