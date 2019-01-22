Argyll and Bute broadband speed lagging behind

Argyll and Bute has come third bottom of a table ranking UK local authority areas by broadband speed, according to new Which? research.

The research analysed speed checker data in Scotland, England and Wales to determine the best and worst broadband connections in the country.

Which? found the areas suffering from the slowest internet connections in the UK were Orkney (3Mbps), Shetland (6.7Mbps), Argyll and Bute (7Mbps) and Moray (7.1Mbps).

Broadband users in some of these areas might find it hard to carry out online banking or to use streaming services like Netflix or BBC iPlayer due to slow internet.

Also lagging behind were the Highlands (8.9Mbps), Borders (9.3Mbps), Aberdeenshire (10.1Mbps), Perth and Kinross (10.1Mbps) and Na h-Eilean Siar (11.5Mbps).

At the other end of the scale, the analysis found that the fastest local authority in Scotland and third fastest in the UK for broadband speeds was West Dunbartonshire, with an average 29.6Mpbs.

To put this into context, this lottery means that downloading a film in the Orkney Islands will take around seven times longer than it would in West Dunbartonshire.

The UK Government has pledged to ensure a bare minimum connection speed of 10 Megabits per second across the country by 2020.

The Scottish Government has vowed to make sure all of Scotland has access to superfast broadband (speeds greater than 30Mbps) by 2021 – the “Reaching 100% per cent (R100) commitment.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: “It’s incredibly frustrating that so many Scots are still struggling to get a good broadband connection when so many of us rely heavily on the internet to carry out important everyday tasks.

“The Scottish Government must now press ahead with plans to provide 100 per cent of the homes in Scotland with a decent broadband connection and make sure that no one is at a disadvantage because of where they live.”