Apprentices take on the great outdoors

In October 2018, six apprentices from Argyll Community Housing Association took part in a five day course at Loch Eli, Fort William.

The apprentices worked in partnership with three apprentices from West Highland Housing Association, on the course with the Outward Bound Trust.

The apprentice specific course was designed to help them build their team working, leadership and communication skills, which would be transferable to the work place and in everyday life.

The apprentices learned how to embrace change by swapping their usual place of work for the great outdoors and building their confidence in taking on different and challenging projects as a team.

Evaluations from the apprentices included ‘learning to work better in a team and contribute more’.

Other evaluations included ‘meeting new people’ and also ‘completing challenges I never thought I would do’ as well.

The majority of the housing association apprentices on the five day course at Loch Eli felt they had gained skills that will make a positive difference to their performance at work.

The apprentices took part in a range of activities including going out together on a team walk and they also took a canoe trip at nearby Bunarkaig.