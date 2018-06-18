Applications for free school meals and clothing grants for the 2018/19 school session are now being accepted by Argyll and Bute Council.

Pupils from primary one through to S6, are eligible for free meals and school clothing grants of £100, provided their parents or carers are in receipt of any of the following: Income Support, income based Jobseekers Allowance, Income Related Employment And Support Allowance, Child and Working Tax Credit, or Universal Credit.

If you received an award for 2017/18 you must reapply for this to continue. Application forms should be obtained from your school, your local Customer Service Point or online at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk. For further information contact your school or phone 01369 704000.