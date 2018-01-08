Answers from the Pavilion part 4

As the start of the next phase of works approaches, we realise there will be more questions emerging about the Rothesay Pavilion Restoration Project which may or may not have been answered before. For that reason, I thought I would use this column to tackle some of those questions, with a specific focus on the building project and funding.

In 2015 the cost was £8 million, now it is £14m. Why has it suddenly gone up by £6m? It hasn’t. The figure of £8m was an estimate prepared while the building was still operational and before the full investigation could be carried out. It was used to inform the initial funding bids. Only after the building had closed in 2015 was the full extent of the project known and an accurate revised costing was prepared of £14m. That final figure has been public knowledge for a long time and has been available on our website. The £14m includes all of the work that has already happened on site in the first phase as well as everything to come, right through to reopening, including a full programme of heritage interpretation activities and full fitting out costs (desks, chairs, computers etc). It is worth noting that the De La Warr Pavilion restoration, over ten years ago, cost £7m, and there were a lot of cutbacks and compromises, which they are now having to deal with a decade later.

It is much harder to go back for more money after the project is finished so we want to get it right first time.

When will the building work be complete and the building reopened? Building work is due for completion in the summer of 2019 with reopening in the autumn. The first wedding is already in the diary!!

Next month I will tackle questions around activities and programming in the building when it reopens. In the meantime, if there are any questions that I’ve missed, please send them across to me and Laura in the office on info@rothesaypavilion.co.uk and we will do our best to answer.

The Rothesay Pavilion restoration is being paid for by a host of major funders including Argyll and Bute Council (£5.23m), Heritage Lottery Fund (£4.19m), European Regional Development Fund (£1.06m), Historic Environment Scotland (£750k), Highlands and Islands Enterprise (£750k), Coastal Communities Fund (Big Lottery) (£600k), Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (£625k), as well as various trusts and foundations with an arts and heritage focus making up the balance. The total fund is just under £14m.