At Ballianlay SWI’s AGM, Meg Young remained president, Janet Huddart secretary and Isabel Sharp treasurer.

Other members of the committee are Lynn Henshilwood, Alison Johnstone, Joyce Logan, Ruby McFarlane, and Jean Moffat.

After a supper provided by members, they entertained themselves singing a repertoire of songs accompanied by Janet Huddart on piano. Golden Jubilee Trophy was awarded to Helen Robertson.