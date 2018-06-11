Amazon delivers for child holiday retreat

A holiday retreat in Rothesay that supports families with children who have cancer has received a donation of £2,500 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Gourock.

Calum’s Cabin offers respite for children with cancer or cancer-related illness, providing a place where they can go with their families to spend quality time together.

The cabin was set up in memory of 12-year-old Rothesay boy, Calum Speirs, who lost his battle with cancer a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Calum was a first-year pupil at Rothesay Academy at the time.

The gesture follows a donation of £1,750 that Amazon made earlier in the year. To celebrate the donation, representatives from Calum’s Cabin, including Calum’s mum and dad, visited the Gourock site to tell the Amazon Associates about Calum’s story.

During the visit, the Amazon team surprised the charity by nominating Calum’s Cabin as their Stand Out Charity for the year. Calum’s Cabin was chosen by members of the fulfilment centre team, who will work with the charity over the coming months on a number of fundraising activities. The support is part of a UK-wide programme that enables Amazon sites to provide on-going support to a local charity, encouraging positive change in the community.

Amazon Gourock’s general manager, Gavin Morrison, said: “Calum’s Cabin does such a great job helping children and their families in our community. We couldn’t be happier to be supporting them as our Stand Out charity this year. This initiative will help us support those working to make the local community a better place for children and young people. We’re excited to see what we can achieve with Calum’s Cabin over the coming months.”

Caroline Speirs, Calum’s mum and chairperson of Calum’s Cabin, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Amazon Gourock for their vote of support. The donation will make a big difference, helping us create some fantastic memories for children and their families. We’d like to take the chance to say a big thank you to Gavin and the team.”