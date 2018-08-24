All the latest from the Pavilion as works near end

We are now into the 12 month countdown to building works being completed and keys handed over to the Rothesay Pavilion charity, who will manage the building.

The target date for completion is this is end of July 2019. It will take a few months following this for the Rothesay Pavilion charity to undertake the internal fit out but we aim to open doors and welcome everyone in late 2019.

Check out the website and Facebook for visual updates and on-going news.

Youth project

Our youth project 45RPM has been re-activated with a blast at Butefest and the Highland Games. The youth media and music project ran workshops involving photography and video skills to document the events and shoot the breeze with festival and games goers.

They also gathered Pavilion stories and memories contributing to the ongoing Pavilion Pearls archive project.

Opportunities will continue for young people aged 14-25 to get involved in creative workshops and shape the new media and music facility that is supported by the West Coast Foundation.

This is being developed within the Pavilion’s new roof terrace area, which is being constructed right now.

Duncan Morrell from the 45RPM team, said: “I really enjoyed being involved in Butefest and am looking forward to more 45RPM events.”

“I loved taking photos of some of the fantastic Butefest Festival Dogs,” added Paige Troman.

Nina McDonald said: “Highlights for me were meeting Neville Staple and the Hoosiers and I loved the opportunity to photograph and be involved in interviewing them.”

Happy birthday!

The Rothesay Pavilion was 80 in July! This also marked the start of on-going activities that will continue and build in momentum over the next year, in advance of the completions of works next summer.

As part of activities to celebrate this grand old lady’s birthday, we held a Nostalgia Café event at Fyne Homes with a fantastic turnout to reminisce over old photos and an archive film of Doon The Water days.

We will be organising more of these events over the next 12 months, the next one is on Thursday, September 27, 11am -1pm, so please do come along.

Get involved.

As the building works progress and activities develop over the next 12 months we have plans for a series of heritage events; community consultation sessions: youth workshops; dance classes and showcase events for people to get involved with.

Pavilion Pearls: our heritage history project is gathering people’s memories, photographs and information connected to the Pavilion across its 80 year history.

This will contribute to the development of a new Heritage exhibition area that is being created within the redesigned ground floor entrance.

Thank you to everyone that has engaged so far and shared stories with us - we are still welcoming contributions to the people’s history of the Pavilion.

So please get in touch if you have memories to share, and stay informed.

Email iseult@rothesaypavilion.co.uk. Facebook: @RothesayPavilion @45RPMproject. Website: www.rothesaypavilion.co.uk. Instagram: rothesaypavilion