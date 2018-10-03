Age extended for no child burial charge

Argyll and Bute Council no longer charges burial and cremation fees for children and young people under 18 years old.

This puts in place national guidance agreed by the Scottish Government and COSLA and will provide consistency across Scotland as to when the charges for adult burials are levied.

Previously, Argyll and Bute did not charge burial and cremation fees to children under the age of 16.

Funding to support implementation of the agreement will be provided by the Scottish Government. It will be allocated on a pro rata basis determined by the number of 0-18 year olds in each local authority area.

Private providers offering burial and cremation services should also be able to access funding to remove their charges.

Policy lead for roads and amenity services, Councillor Roddy McCuish, said: “This guidance provides clarity for families across the country. The council is pleased to play its part in supporting people at a most difficult times in their lives. This is just another example of how national policy is being put into practice at a local level to support our residents.”

National policies delivered locally include offering free school meals to all primary one to three pupils and tackling period poverty for all students.