Academy pupils firing on all cylinders

A group of eight S3 girls from Rothesay Academy recently took part in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Reach Training Scheme.

The council-funded scheme provides training and opportunities to young people through fire-related activities.

Policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “Well done girls. The Fire Reach Scheme is a fantastic way for young people to demonstrate commitment, which in turn can help their employment prospects.

“It also teaches them about the importance of teamwork, improves self-discipline and confidence, and gives them the opportunity to learn basic life skills.”