Academy pupils firing on all cylinders

Pupils from Rothesay Academy taking part in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Fire Reach Training Scheme.
Pupils from Rothesay Academy taking part in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Fire Reach Training Scheme.

A group of eight S3 girls from Rothesay Academy recently took part in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Reach Training Scheme.

The council-funded scheme provides training and opportunities to young people through fire-related activities.

Pupils from Rothesay Academy taking part in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Fire Reach Training Scheme.

Pupils from Rothesay Academy taking part in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Fire Reach Training Scheme.

Policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “Well done girls. The Fire Reach Scheme is a fantastic way for young people to demonstrate commitment, which in turn can help their employment prospects.

“It also teaches them about the importance of teamwork, improves self-discipline and confidence, and gives them the opportunity to learn basic life skills.”