A wee ‘fixer upper’ perhaps

A former bothy with 20 acres of land near the picturesque village of Tighnabruaich, is currently on the market through Galbraith.

Located in Tighnabruaich, Colachla is a former bothy accompanied by an area of agricultural land and amenity woodland extending to 8.10 Ha (20.10 acres).

Situated near the picturesque coastal town on the Cowal Peninsula, Colachla offers an excellent development opportunity to create a smallholding within a popular location.

The bothy is now in a ruinous state and requires total redevelopment, however subject to planning permission could form an additional private dwelling or holiday house.

Duncan Barrie, who is handling the sale of Colachla for Galbraith, said: “Colachla is a prime location for a smallholding or rural home. Tighnabruich is a charming village, popular with holidaymakers and sailing enthusiasts. The scenery all along the Kyles of Bute is spectacular.

The farmland at Colachla is currently all down to pasture but historically has been used for fodder production in conjunction with a larger farming enterprise. The land is enclosed by mixed broadleaved woodlands providing a colourful backdrop to the property. The site is in a private and elevated position and the size of the plot is manageable.”

Colachla is currently on sale for offers over £125,000.