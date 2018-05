Paul Sneddon (39) and Claire Watson (35) were married last Saturday at Eaglesham House registry office, followed by a reception at The Victoria Hotel, Rothesay.

Claire, from Rothesay, is an operations manager for Police Scotland.

Paul Sneddon and Claire Watson were married on May 19 in Rothesay.

Paul, from Bathgate, is an IT engineer for Balfour Beatty.