A Honky Tonk Hallowe’en week in Ardbeg

The Scottish Honky Tonk pub at Ardbeg held a series of haunted house events for Hallowe’en last week, raising money for a local attraction.

On Hallowe’en last week the Scottish Honky Tonk donated the proceeds of £251 to the Bute Military Museum.

Christopher Watson, age 6, attends Rothesay Primary School.

The pub’s American owner Brodie Jamieson explained more about the fundraisers, including the haunted house over two floors above the pub.

He said: “We had three nights of the haunted house, then a Hallowe’en party last Saturday. It was really good. There was a big turnout for the party. It was packed.

“This is the first year we have done the haunted house. On Hallowe’en night it was full to capacity. It’s an attraction you would see more in the States. It’s a haunted house with ghosts, ghouls, goblins. Scary stuff for all ages.

“With the youngsters we were very careful to make it child friendly. We would tell the actors kids were coming.

“Quite a lot of people assisted in building the haunted house. It was definitely a community effort.”

All the money made from the Hallowe’en events at the pub was given to the museum on Deanhood Place, Rothesay.

Brodie explained why: “When I put this together I decided that we would donate the proceeds to the military museum. I think they are often forgotten about. We wanted to make sure, especially with remembrance day coming up, we could do something to help them out.

“I contacted David Boe from the museum. I consider him to be a good friend. I just thought it was a good idea to give any money we made to the military museum.”

David Boe, chairperson of the Isle of Bute Branch of the Royal British Legion, said “It was a brilliant night and raised £251 for the Bute Military Museum. Big thanks to Brodie and everyone who worked so hard.”

Rothesay Primary School pupil Christopher Watson (6) said he “really enjoyed the haunted house at the Honky Tonk, especially when granny was scared of the spiders!”.

He added: “And the dentist room was especially good. I had a great time, it was fun and scary.”