Visual Arts exhibition at Mount Stuart

Mount Stuart Trust has announced a solo exhibition by Martin Boyce this summer.

Boyce presents a major outdoor commission in the landscaped grounds of Mount Stuart.

Inspired by the memory of a tennis court long since dismantled, his ongoing interest in abandoned and disused spaces is awakened.

A preview of An Inn For Phantoms Of The Outside And In takes place on Saturday, May 25 from 2pm-5pm.

Martin Boyce will be in conversation about his exhibition on Sunday, May 26; 3pm-4pm.

This talk is free but places are limited so please register for tickets if you would like to attend.

To register, visit An Inn For Phantoms of the Outside and In