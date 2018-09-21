Tyneside guitarist to perform at Craigmore Bowling Club

The next Transclyde gig will be this Saturday, September 22, in Craigmore Bowling Club, Rothesay, when the Paul Rose Band will appear.

Paul Rose is described as one of Tyneside’s premier assets, an awesome guitar player with strong and confident vocals playing classic blues rock numbers and original material.

Paul Rose is from the ‘Roy Buchanan meets Eddie Van Halen’ school of guitar players, dazzling with both speed, tone and innovative licks - chosen by Rory Gallagher as best young guitarist in 1991 and Guitarist Magazine’s Guitarist of the Year in 1995, and has appeared with Brian May, Yngwie Malmstein, Hank Marvin, Peter Green, Nine Below Zero and Jerry Donahue. Support will be provided by local guitarist and singer James Macaulay.

Tickets costing £10 are available from Macqueen Butchers, Bishop Street; Musicker Cafe High Street and The Kettledrum Cafe.