Stepping out for festival

Walkers from across the country will be heading into the area next month for the annual Cowal Walking Festival.

And this year’s event, from October 5-12, offers a varied and exciting programme of walks, talks, and outdoor events including 14 new walks out of a total of forty-three available.

There will also be some evening activities to keep everyone entertained. Serious challenges await the experienced walker with ascents of Cowal’s highest mountains, every day if fitness is up to it. If a more sedate pace is required, there is a number of wooded glen or lochside social walks to choose from.

There will also be activities to help walkers chill out and relax, or to occupy a non-hiking partner. CowalFest offers so much more with guided heritage, nature, photography, culture and geology tours.

With experienced, friendly guides there will be opportunities to discover local clans, birds, botanic gardens, meditation, and Gaelic.

Plus there will be taster sessions in yoga, tai chi, or creative writing.

For 2018, the CowalFest Hub during festival week will be in the reception area of the Queens Hall available for information, cash and card bookings and all things CowalFest. Raffle tickets will also be on sale with prizes of £100 cash, £25 worth of CalMac vouchers or a Scottish Salmon voucher.

Further information is available from and bookings can be made at www.cowalfest.org.