Rothesay Gala brings out the sun and the crowds

The sun shone on the Rothesay Gala held last weekend, with large crowds enjoying all the fun at the promenade and Isle of Bute Discovery Centre.

Alisdair Johnson of organisers Isle of Bute Trust, said: “We had an excellent turnout on the Saturday, a little quieter on the Sunday. Like the rest of Scotland we had a fantastic weekend for weather.

Rothesay Gala Day 2018. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

“The Discovery Centre reckoned they doubled their footfall of a standard weekend and one ice cream seller said it was his busiest day ever. Everyone said it was great and asked why don’t we have it more often.

“The gut feeling is that we should do it again. Of course, the money will be a challenge , but the general feeling is we should do it.”

Bute Ukulele Band.

Rothesay Gala 2018

This youngster gets set to enjoy a donkey ride

Chris Kinloch, Compere for the day at Rothesay Gala.