Restoration work starts at Discovery Centre

An extensive programme of restoration work to the Discovery Centre in Rothesay is due to begin next week

The scheme, which will concentrate on the Grade A listed building’s exterior will get underway on Tuesday (September 25).

VisitScotland has warned that some of its current facilities will be affected by the work, including the cinema and the iCentre.

Work is scheduled to continue until early next year, with both closed for the duration from Friday after the cinema’s scheduled showing this evening (Thursday).

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “During this period VisitScotland staff will continue to offer full information provision for Bute and beyond from a temporary unit located to the front of the existing site.

“VisitScotland apologise for any inconvenience caused during the programme of works and look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to enjoy the restored building early next year.”