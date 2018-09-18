Novelist open to question at Rothesay Library event

Bute Noir 2018 is hardly over when Rothesay gets yet another crime fiction coup.

Top-selling author Christopher Brookmyre has teamed up with his wife Marisa Haetzman to write under the pseudonym Ambrose Parry. The resulting first novel ‘The way of all flesh’ is a combination of in-depth research and a cracking crime novel, based in Victorian Edinburgh. They gave a taster of the book at one of the Bute Noir events and staff at Rothesay Library were thrilled when they agreed to return after the book’s publication. They will be interviewed by Douglas Skelton in the library on September 24 at 7 pm. Tickets are available from the Library and Print Point. The event is a combined effort between Rothesay Library, Bute Museum and Print Point.