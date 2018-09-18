Half marathon to raise funds

Two friends from Bute have raised hundreds of pounds for charity after successfully completing their first half marathon together.

Pamela McFarlane and Iain MacGillivaray, both from Ardbeg, took part in the recent Great North Run in Newcastle to raise money for disability equality charity Scope and Mind, the mental health charity.

They both took up running individually a few years ago and struck up a friendship through their mutual enthusiasm and, unknown to each other, had decided to sign up for the challenge.

Pamela said: “I signed up and then found out that Iain had signed up too, but we ran all the way round together. It was pretty full-on but really good and we couldn’t have imagined what it would be like running with that number of people as it wasn’t just a case of running straight.

“Iain raised about £350 and I raised about £500 which I’m really pleased with. Charities are finding it hard now but it’s needed and it isn’t until you have to go and use something like that you realise how limited they are because of funding.”

And the duo finished the run in the commendable times of two hours 52 minutes, coming in 38,804th and 38,809th.

Pamela is already planning her next event, which will be the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow. She and local teacher Elizabeth Santos will be raising money for North Bute Primary School. Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/north-bute-primary?utm_term=wE4KbXXrd.