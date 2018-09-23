Funds put to good use

A Rothesay-based thrift shop recently handed out awards to local organisations totalling thousands of pounds.

For Bute raises funds exclusively for organisations on and connected with the island and supported a number of groups to the tune of £3000.

Bute Wheelers accepted £200 towards the cost of course layout material for its ever-popular cycling weekend, held every September, while Bute Flower Club received £300 to help pay for off-island demonstrators, whose expertise is passed down to members who in turn maintain the island’s reputation for floral excellence.

The recent event, which hosted the Bluebird project team on the island, also attracted a sizeable donation.

A spokesman said: “Loch Fad Fisheries recently hosted the Bluebird project team – a hugely successful event which attracted international media coverage and many new visitors. A £1000 donation to help with the not inconsiderable expenses incurred was gratefully received.”

The Isle of Bute detachment of the Army Cadets will buy new camping equipment with its award of £500 while the end of another season for the paddle steamer ‘Waverley’, transporting “doon the watter” enthusiasts to the island to enjoy a unique day out, was marked with a £1000 ‘thank you’, accepted by local representative, James McMillan.

The Victoria Road shop is open 10am to 4pm and is always on the lookout for quality household items for resales.