Christmas benefits 2017 to be paid early - these are the dates you can expect them

Christmas can usually be a difficult time financially but it’s especially tough if you’re relying on benefits.

With all the stress of buying presents and getting the Christmas dinner sorted it’s important to know when your benefits will be landing in your account.

As there are a number of bank holidays at this time of the year, benefits will be paid in early - usually the last working day before it.

So, to help you plan ahead, here are all the dates for when your benefits, including child benefits, pension benefits, tax credits, Universal Credit and Job Seeker’s Allowance, will be paid.

Child Benefit Payments

If your benefit is due on 25 December 2017 then you will be paid on 21 December

If your benefit is due on 26 December 2017 then you will be paid on 22 December

If your benefit is due on 1 January 2018 then you will be paid on 29 December

Tax Credits

Claimants can choose whether to receive Tax Credits weekly or monthly.

Tax credits due to be paid on Monday 25 December - it will be paid on Friday 22 December.

Tax credits due to be paid on Tuesday 26 December - it will be paid on Friday 22 December.

Tax credits due to be paid on Wednesday 27 December - it will be paid on Friday 22 December.

Tax credits due to be paid on Thursday 28 December - it will be paid on Wednesday 27 December (England, Scotland and Wales only).

Tax credits due to be paid on Monday 1 January 2018 - it will be paid on Friday 29 December.

Tax credits due to be paid on Tuesday 2 January 2018 - it will be paid on Friday 29 December.

Tax credits due to be paid on Wednesday 3 January 2018 - it will be paid Tuesday 2 January 2018 (England, Wales and Northern Ireland only).

Pension Benefit

Between Friday 22 December 2017 and Wednesday 27 December 2017 you will be paid on Friday 22 December 2017

Thursday 28 December 2017 - you will be paid on Thursday 28 December 2017

Between Friday 29 December 2017 to Monday 1 January 2018 you will be paid on Friday 29 December 2017

Universal Credit/Job Seeker’s Allowance

This is paid into claimant’s accounts on a monthly basis and, after the first payment, you’ll be paid on the same date every month.

So, if your payment is supposed to come into your account on Christmas Day or Boxing Day then you will receive it the last working day before - so Friday, December 22.

Payments due on Thursday, December 28 will still be paid that day and payments between Friday, December 29 and Monday, January 1 will be paid on Friday, December 29.

Christmas Bonus Payments

A tax free payment of £10 is made before Christmas for those who are eligible and thus is normally paid at least a week prior to Christmas.

However, this is different according to each area.