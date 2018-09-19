Charity appeal for local volunteers

National charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) is seeking people locally to help support stroke survivors in the community.

Every day in Scotland 25 people will have a stroke and the charity wants to make sure that everyone has the best recovery they can afterwards.

Volunteer with CHSS can help stroke survivors to rebuild their confidence, overcome their anxieties and live fuller lives.

Emma Knox, rehabilitation support co-ordinator, said: “We provide a bridge for people so that they can return home and resume independent, active lives in the communities they live in. In order to do this we rely on the support of our dedicated volunteers.

“In Argyll & Bute we are desperately seeking more people to join our team. With the help of our volunteers, we can change people’s lives; the time, support and the work they do is vital to us and the people we help. As a volunteer, you are not only helping someone to live life to the full but also developing skills while doing something rewarding and worthwhile.”

Further information is available from Emma on 07391 869203 or by emailing emma.knox@chss.org.uk.